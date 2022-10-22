Sourceless Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Over the last week, Sourceless has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $174.31 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,185.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003201 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006962 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022153 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00057302 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00045932 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022709 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005219 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00810055 USD and is down -2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $112.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

