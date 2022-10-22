S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Lowered to $355.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $418.00 to $355.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

SPGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on S&P Global to $386.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $417.00 to $402.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $390.93.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $295.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $484.21.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 25.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&P Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 14.4% during the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 129,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,579,000 after purchasing an additional 16,272 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 32.0% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

