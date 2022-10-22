SPC Financial Inc. Buys New Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 350,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,563,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,812.3% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 141,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after buying an additional 136,988 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 63,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 315,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,000 after buying an additional 18,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,041,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS JPST traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.11. The company had a trading volume of 10,119,762 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average is $50.14.

