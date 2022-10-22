SPC Financial Inc. Has $6 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

SPC Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 94.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775,602 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 0.7% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,694,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,561 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,770.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,335 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,116,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,888 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,264,000 after acquiring an additional 986,490 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,794,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,703,000 after acquiring an additional 729,133 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of RSP traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,535,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,955. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.00 and its 200-day moving average is $142.09.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.