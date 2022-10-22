SPC Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up about 1.9% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $14,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJJ. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 500.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000.

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.93. The company had a trading volume of 256,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,138. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.84. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

