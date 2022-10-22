SPC Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 517,167 Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 517,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,362,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises 3.1% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. SPC Financial Inc. owned 1.76% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $230,912,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,001,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,208,000 after purchasing an additional 37,804 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,023,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 618,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,314,000 after purchasing an additional 128,108 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,244,000 after purchasing an additional 276,753 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JAAA traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,705. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $48.60 and a 12 month high of $51.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.36.

