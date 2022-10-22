SPC Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 431.0% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,331 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $4.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,711,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,386. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $118.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.42.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

