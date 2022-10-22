SPC Financial Inc. Sells 793 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,801 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,906,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,177 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,363,917,000 after purchasing an additional 218,683 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 80.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,925,104 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,187,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872,961 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,114,057 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,078,739,000 after acquiring an additional 351,289 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,658,965 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $906,515,000 after acquiring an additional 920,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Erste Group Bank downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.06.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.2 %

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.06. 9,859,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,728,843. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.30 and its 200 day moving average is $108.94. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $166.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

