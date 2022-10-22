Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Receives $13.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

SPWH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPWH opened at $8.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $322.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.53. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $17.91.

Institutional Trading of Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $351.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 77,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth $6,466,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.7% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 49,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

