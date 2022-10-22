SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Receives GBX 315 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 315 ($3.81).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.62) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 320 ($3.87) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.50) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 265 ($3.20) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

LON SSPG opened at GBX 197.50 ($2.39) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 210.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 231.39. SSP Group has a one year low of GBX 181.45 ($2.19) and a one year high of GBX 307.60 ($3.72).

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

