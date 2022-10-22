ssv.network Price Hits $9.14 on Top Exchanges (SSV)

ssv.network (SSV) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last week, ssv.network has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. One ssv.network token can now be purchased for approximately $9.14 or 0.00047597 BTC on exchanges. ssv.network has a market cap of $91.37 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ssv.network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,369.83 or 0.27971234 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010925 BTC.

ssv.network Token Profile

ssv.network launched on August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking. ssv.network’s official message board is medium.com/bloxstaking. ssv.network’s official website is ssv.network.

Buying and Selling ssv.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Shared Validators (SSV) is a secure and robust way to split a validator key for ETH staking between non-trusting nodes, or operators. A unique protocol that enables the distributed control and operation of an Ethereum validator. The key is split in such a way that no operator must trust the other to operate, a certain amount can go offline without affecting network performance, and no operator can take unilateral control of the network. The result is decentralization, fault tolerance, and optimal security for staking on EthereumSSV was first discussed in 2019 by Ethereum Foundation (EF) researchers Aditya Asgaonkar and Carl Beekhuizen in a theoretical paper focused on mechanisms to protect against potential modes of validator failure. Over the next year, the research group formed to include contributions from EF researcher Dankrad Feist, Collin Myers from Consensus, and Mara Schmiedt from Coinbase. In 2020, Blox Staking joined forces with the project team and a staking community grant was awarded from the EF to develop the first audited implementation of a SSV configuration. Development efforts are led internally by Blox Staking, with many contributions from the community and open public testnets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ssv.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ssv.network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ssv.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ssv.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ssv.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.