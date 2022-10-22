Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) PT Lowered to $47.00 at MKM Partners

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by MKM Partners from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SMP. TheStreet lowered Standard Motor Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com lowered Standard Motor Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SMP opened at $35.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.06. The stock has a market cap of $779.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.44. Standard Motor Products has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $359.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.59 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

Insider Activity at Standard Motor Products

In related news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $41,190.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,501.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $41,190.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,501.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric Sills sold 2,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $80,905.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,718.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,055 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 4.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 5.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 5.9% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 111,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 1.6% in the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Standard Motor Products

(Get Rating)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.