Star Group, L.P. (SGU) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 28th

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1525 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

Star Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

Star Group Stock Performance

Shares of SGU stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.66. Star Group has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Star Group ( NYSE:SGU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $439.10 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on SGU. TheStreet cut Star Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Star Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Star Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Star Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Star Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Star Group by 365.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 9,667 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Star Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Star Group by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

