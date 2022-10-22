Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,557 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,225,691,000 after buying an additional 2,733,608 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Starbucks by 28.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $995,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $190,270,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,916,245 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $447,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,289,084 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $754,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,497 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

Starbucks Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.61. 9,088,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,901,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.44. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

