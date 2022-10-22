Status Hits Market Capitalization of $94.45 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. Status has a market cap of $94.45 million and $3.99 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,233.36 or 1.00008037 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007285 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003229 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005895 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022101 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00060728 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00047124 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022792 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005210 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02701992 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $3,916,483.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

