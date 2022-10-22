Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VDE. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $416,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 97.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $799,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 34.8% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

VDE opened at $121.69 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $130.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.71.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

