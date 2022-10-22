Steem Hits One Day Volume of $9.63 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $87.70 million and approximately $9.63 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,181.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000310 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00021289 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.21 or 0.00272186 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00119979 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.32 or 0.00741984 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.31 or 0.00564694 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000723 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005198 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00245022 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
