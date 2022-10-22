Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $48.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RBLX. MKM Partners upped their price target on Roblox from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Roblox from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an underperform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Roblox from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.05.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Price Performance

NYSE RBLX opened at $42.81 on Tuesday. Roblox has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of -45.06 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $22,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $2,518,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,404,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,717,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $22,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 711,960 shares of company stock worth $30,460,362. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.