Stifel Nicolaus Raises Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Price Target to C$10.00

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Bird Construction from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Bird Construction Price Performance

Bird Construction stock opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $8.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.