Stifel Nicolaus Raises Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target to C$76.00

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$72.00 to C$76.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on STN. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Stantec from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stantec presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.36.

Shares of STN stock opened at $46.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.23 and a 200-day moving average of $46.38. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Stantec has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $57.79.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $875.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.39 million. Stantec had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Stantec will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a $0.141 dividend. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Stantec by 11.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,625,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Stantec by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,725,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,791,000 after purchasing an additional 110,476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Stantec by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,708,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,983,000 after purchasing an additional 93,546 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Stantec by 34.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,031,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,997,000 after purchasing an additional 517,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Stantec by 22.6% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,998,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,520,000 after purchasing an additional 368,126 shares in the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

