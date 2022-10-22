Stifel Nicolaus Trims Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Target Price to C$64.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WPM. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.86.

NYSE WPM opened at $32.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.48. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.49.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $302.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.36% and a return on equity of 9.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,319.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 585.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 56.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

