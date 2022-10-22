StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Computer Task Group Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of CTG opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.31. Computer Task Group has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $10.38.
Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $82.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.93 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Computer Task Group
Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.
