StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Computer Task Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CTG opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.31. Computer Task Group has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $10.38.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $82.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.93 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Computer Task Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTG. Lewis Capital Management LLC grew its position in Computer Task Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 376,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Computer Task Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Computer Task Group by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 181,316 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Computer Task Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Computer Task Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 181,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

Featured Articles

