StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UUU opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.99 and a beta of 1.45. Universal Security Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.64 million during the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

