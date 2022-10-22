StockNews.com Downgrades Delek US (NYSE:DK) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

DK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Delek US from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Delek US from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research raised Delek US from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Delek US from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.91.

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $29.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.45. Delek US has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $35.23.

Delek US Cuts Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business’s revenue was up 173.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delek US will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Delek US by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Delek US by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Delek US by 386.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Delek US by 354.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

