StockNews.com Downgrades Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SYNA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Synaptics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $198.75.

Synaptics Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $88.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Synaptics has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $299.39. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Activity at Synaptics

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.08. Synaptics had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The company had revenue of $476.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,728.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,188 shares of company stock worth $2,148,813 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synaptics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the first quarter worth about $49,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 70.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

