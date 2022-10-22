StockNews.com Downgrades Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SYNA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Synaptics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $198.75.
Synaptics Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $88.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Synaptics has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $299.39. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.52.
Insider Activity at Synaptics
In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,728.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,188 shares of company stock worth $2,148,813 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synaptics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the first quarter worth about $49,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 70.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.
Synaptics Company Profile
Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
