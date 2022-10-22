StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $1.99 on Thursday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average is $2.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Art’s-Way Manufacturing ( NASDAQ:ARTW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $8.14 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. 5.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

