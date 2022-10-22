StockNews.com Lowers Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ESI. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an underperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.43.

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average is $19.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Element Solutions has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $26.92.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 3.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,844,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,832,000 after purchasing an additional 740,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,627,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,749,000 after buying an additional 984,222 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Element Solutions by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,221,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,951,000 after buying an additional 740,817 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 3.7% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,989,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,777,000 after acquiring an additional 357,956 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,332,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,521,000 after acquiring an additional 55,674 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

