StockNews.com Upgrades Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) to “Buy”

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

NYSE ODC opened at $27.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $195.35 million, a PE ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.37. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $37.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.16 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 1.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODC. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 41,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 14.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 91.6% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 133,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 63,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,956,000 after acquiring an additional 10,918 shares during the last quarter. 45.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

