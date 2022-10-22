Storj Achieves Market Cap of $166.45 Million (STORJ)

Storj (STORJ) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Storj token can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00002101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Storj has a market cap of $166.45 million and $8.59 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Storj was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,937,122 tokens. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storj and its Facebook page is accessible here. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is https://reddit.com/r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Storj is storj.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token.As a decentralized cloud storage network, Storj is unique in more ways than one. For one, unlike traditional cloud storage solutions that store data in huge data centers, Storj runs on a network of thousands of independent computers. Anyone with a few extra terabytes of space can become a node on the platform by installing Tardigrade. All that is required is a strong and consistent internet connection. The efficiency of the network means that hosts pay far less for the storage of their data than when employing traditional cloud storage services.”

