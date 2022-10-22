StormX (STMX) Price Down 1.6% This Week

StormX (STMX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One StormX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. StormX has a market cap of $64.54 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, StormX has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,348.20 or 0.27884070 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010891 BTC.

StormX Token Profile

StormX’s launch date was May 14th, 2020. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StormX’s official website is stormx.io.

StormX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, StormX is one of the first global cryptocurrency-based solutions to reach worldwide markets. As a mobile app and browser extension, StormX aims to bring users cashback in crypto for most of their online purchases. With enterprise partners like Samsung, Nike and Lego. StormX also allows users to stake the native STMX token to boost their rewards.StormX is the first crypto cashback solution that allows users to earn rewards and cashback for their fiat purchases. By seamlessly integrating their blockchain platform with the everyday purchases people make, StormX essentially makes crypto enter the mainstream financial system. By extending the capabilities of the StormX platform beyond cashback, the company also captures the interest of crypto enthusiasts who are looking to boost their profit by staking native tokens and performing everyday tasks. The STMX token allows users to lock staking contracts and earn interest on their investment. With more than 750 online stores part of the StormX cashback program, customers can easily stack up cashback rewards..”

