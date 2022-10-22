StormX (STMX) Price Hits $0.0065 on Exchanges

StormX (STMX) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One StormX token can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. StormX has a market capitalization of $65.04 million and $2.46 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, StormX has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,372.16 or 0.27966718 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010923 BTC.

About StormX

StormX launched on May 14th, 2020. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for StormX is stormx.io.

StormX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, StormX is one of the first global cryptocurrency-based solutions to reach worldwide markets. As a mobile app and browser extension, StormX aims to bring users cashback in crypto for most of their online purchases. With enterprise partners like Samsung, Nike and Lego. StormX also allows users to stake the native STMX token to boost their rewards.StormX is the first crypto cashback solution that allows users to earn rewards and cashback for their fiat purchases. By seamlessly integrating their blockchain platform with the everyday purchases people make, StormX essentially makes crypto enter the mainstream financial system. By extending the capabilities of the StormX platform beyond cashback, the company also captures the interest of crypto enthusiasts who are looking to boost their profit by staking native tokens and performing everyday tasks. The STMX token allows users to lock staking contracts and earn interest on their investment. With more than 750 online stores part of the StormX cashback program, customers can easily stack up cashback rewards..”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StormX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

