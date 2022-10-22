Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on SYK. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $252.94.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $218.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.72. Stryker has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43. The stock has a market cap of $82.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 1,212.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Stryker by 720.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.