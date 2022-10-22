Substratum Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $75.00 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $278,420.70 and approximately $75.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,181.45 or 1.00001941 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007256 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003237 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00006120 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022158 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00057872 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00046517 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022825 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00084806 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $114.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.