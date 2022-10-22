SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Morgan Stanley

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of SunPower from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SunPower has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.82.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average of $20.12. SunPower has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $34.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.47 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SunPower will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $349,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,897.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $665,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $349,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,897.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,912 shares of company stock worth $1,634,371 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 721.3% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

