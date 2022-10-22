Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.15. Approximately 73,503 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 91,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Surgalign Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $21.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.97.

Get Surgalign alerts:

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 234.38% and a negative net margin of 70.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surgalign

Surgalign Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Surgalign in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgalign during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Surgalign by 208.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 459,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 310,676 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Surgalign during the first quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Surgalign by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,064,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 274,736 shares in the last quarter. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.