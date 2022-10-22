SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT Lowered to $411.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $510.00 to $411.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $1,100.00 to $900.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer cut SVB Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $404.85 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut SVB Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $457.14.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $230.03 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $228.52 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $423.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.73.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.26. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 27.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,224,000 after buying an additional 535,924 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 20.8% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,150,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,766,000 after acquiring an additional 370,500 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3,527,342.9% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,140,000 after acquiring an additional 246,914 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 67.3% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 598,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,614,000 after acquiring an additional 240,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1,097.0% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 261,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,589,000 after purchasing an additional 239,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

