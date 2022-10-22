Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) PT Raised to $8.00 at Oppenheimer

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Synlogic Trading Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ SYBX opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. Synlogic has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $74.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20.
Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 3,290.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.87%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synlogic will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.
Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618 and SYNB1934 that are orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidates, which are in Phase II clinical trials to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat homocystinuria; SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout; and SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria.
