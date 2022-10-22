Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) PT Raised to $8.00 at Oppenheimer

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Synlogic Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ SYBX opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. Synlogic has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $74.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 3,290.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.87%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synlogic will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Synlogic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Synlogic by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,590,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after buying an additional 74,239 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synlogic by 60.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 47,155 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synlogic by 48.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 41,509 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter valued at $79,000. 58.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618 and SYNB1934 that are orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidates, which are in Phase II clinical trials to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat homocystinuria; SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout; and SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria.

