Synthetix Reaches One Day Volume of $21.75 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last week, Synthetix has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. Synthetix has a market cap of $667.14 million and $21.75 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetix coin can currently be bought for about $2.21 or 0.00011506 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002936 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,372.16 or 0.27966718 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000558 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010923 BTC.
Synthetix Coin Profile
Synthetix’s genesis date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 302,466,829 coins and its circulating supply is 301,742,921 coins. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io.
Buying and Selling Synthetix
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.