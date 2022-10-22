TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by UMA Financial Services Inc.

UMA Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 12.4% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 241,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 26,577 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 45.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 191,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 60,390 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 10.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 230.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 38.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

TC Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

TC Energy stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average is $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.77.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. TC Energy had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.699 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 103.95%.

About TC Energy

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

