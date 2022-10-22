Tellor (TRB) Price Hits $14.16 on Major Exchanges

Tellor (TRB) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Tellor token can now be bought for about $14.16 or 0.00073738 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a total market cap of $32.41 million and $2.78 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded down 8% against the dollar.
Tellor Token Profile
Tellor launched on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,406,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,289,631 tokens. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Tellor
