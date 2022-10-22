Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $79.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
THC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.00.
Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.90. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $92.65.
Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare
In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,196.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $34,146,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 9.5% in the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 29.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
