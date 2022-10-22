Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $79.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

THC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.90. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $92.65.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 45.10%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,196.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $34,146,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 9.5% in the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 29.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

