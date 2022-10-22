Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.88-$6.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.00 billion-$19.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.37 billion. Tenet Healthcare also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.00-1.54 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 31.0 %

Shares of THC stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $92.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.90.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.16. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $79.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.00.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,196.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $468,061.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,446,000 after buying an additional 415,945 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $22,595,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $14,183,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $10,679,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,368,000 after buying an additional 78,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

