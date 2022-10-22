Tenset (10SET) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $177.96 Million

Tenset (10SET) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. In the last week, Tenset has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Tenset token can now be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00005037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tenset has a market capitalization of $177.96 million and approximately $27,632.00 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,370.52 or 0.28004394 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010938 BTC.

Tenset Profile

Tenset (CRYPTO:10SET) is a token. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,179,730 tokens. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io. The official message board for Tenset is 10set.medium.com. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tenset Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenset should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tenset using one of the exchanges listed above.

