TerraClassicUSD 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $27.31 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0364 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $356.94 million and $27.31 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00082152 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00060575 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000554 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00015036 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001626 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00025502 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000310 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001405 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007442 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000245 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 10,254,324,366 coins and its circulating supply is 9,808,674,269 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
