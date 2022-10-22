TerraClassicUSD Tops One Day Volume of $23.68 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 22nd. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $349.88 million and $23.68 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0357 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00081852 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00061680 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000550 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00015139 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001631 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00025537 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000311 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001406 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007505 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000247 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 10,254,324,366 coins and its circulating supply is 9,808,654,792 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
