Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.11% of Terreno Realty worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,159,000 after purchasing an additional 341,279 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 3,411.0% during the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,073,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900,950 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 6.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,107,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,224,000 after purchasing an additional 296,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 18.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,642,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,935,000 after purchasing an additional 574,544 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,215,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,030,000 after purchasing an additional 28,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.90.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $50.36 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.66.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $65.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.10 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 68.67% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.18%.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

