Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.32), Briefing.com reports. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 6.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $56.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.40. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $71.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on TCBI shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.29.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.82 per share, for a total transaction of $113,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,541,434.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.82 per share, for a total transaction of $113,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,541,434.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.35 per share, for a total transaction of $522,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,541,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 15,805 shares of company stock worth $854,984. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

