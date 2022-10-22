Tezos (XTZ) Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last Week

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00007010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Tezos has a market cap of $1.23 billion and $12.11 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00012357 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00019409 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002392 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008863 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 935,010,023 coins and its circulating supply is 913,527,064 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.