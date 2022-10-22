TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Cut to C$150.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TFII. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$120.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a report on Monday, August 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$131.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cormark cut their price objective on TFI International from C$195.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$120.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$140.79.

Shares of TSE TFII opened at C$127.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$131.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$116.68. TFI International has a 1-year low of C$93.63 and a 1-year high of C$148.63. The company has a market cap of C$11.24 billion and a PE ratio of 14.35.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 61,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.16, for a total transaction of C$8,353,058.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,244,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$573,670,626.06.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

