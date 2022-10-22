The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 279.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,762 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its stake in Clorox by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 19,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the second quarter valued at $3,759,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 31.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox stock traded up $3.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.25. The company had a trading volume of 798,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.25. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $186.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.21.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 87.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.88%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. Bank of America assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

